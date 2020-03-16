Bigg Boss 2's Rajith Kumar's Fans Booked For Organising Mass Welcome Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 star was recently greeted by a huge mass of fans on the Cochin International Airport. This welcome was organised by the fans for the reality TV star amidst the restrictions on such gatherings due to the coronavirus threat. The police have now booked a case against the 79 people who were a part of this group.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1's Best Moments You Should Not Miss

Police take Rajith Kumar's fans into custody

Four of the 79 people who became a part of this mass welcome for Rajith Kumar were named accused along with 75 others, according to an article by a news agency. Rajith himself along with his fans allegedly created huge chaos at the airport on Sunday, March 15. This violated a directive that was issued by the government to avoid gathering of any kind to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

ALSO READ | THIS Bigg Boss Malayalam 1 Finalist Is Rooting For Wildcard Contestant Pavan Gino Thomas

The group was charged under 5 different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Nedumbassery police. These sections are 143, 147, 149, 188 and 283 under IPC. These sections deal with unlawful assembly, rioting, disobeying orders of a public servant and causing obstruction to the public way and thereby causing danger for the general public.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote: Here Is How You Can Save Your Favourite Contestant

The police also shared that the group violated a High Court ruling which stated that there should not be any procession around 500 meters from the airport. The District Collector of Ernakulam shared his disappointment on the behaviour of the crowd. He said that it was wrong of them to be at the airport premises at a time when the whole country is on high alert.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestants: Complete List & All You Need To Know About Them

There are a total of 22 people who are affected by Coronavirus in Kerala. This also includes a UK national tested positive. The government launched a "break the chain" initiative in order to prevent a further spread of COVID-19.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's Rajith Kumar Might Face Arrest After Doing THIS On The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.