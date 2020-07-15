Rajkummar Rao & Dil Raju To Collaborate For Hindi Adaptation Of Telugu Film 'Hit'

Recently, Bollywood actor Rajukummar Rao confirmed that he will soon join hands with filmmaker Dil Raju for his upcoming venture. The upcoming project of Rajkummar will be the Hindi remake of a Telugu film, Hit. The Telugu film Hit, released in February 2020, was commercially successful and bagged a positive response from the critics. Read on to know the details of the Hindi adaptation of the cop-thriller film.

Rajkummar Rao to play the lead in the Hindi remake of 'HIT'

The film Hit tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. Director Dr.Sailesh Kolanu, who garnered accolades for this cop thriller, will be helming the project in Hindi as well. Sharing his piece of mind and giving an insight into the film, Dr Sailesh Kolanu shares, "The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it's a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of a response."

Elaborating the reason for opting Rajkummar, he adds, "I have been following Rajkummar's work ever since I watched Shaitaan. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us everytime with his performances. I am really excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao and Dil Raju Sir on this project."

Talking more about the film, director Dr Sailesh Kolanu says, "I feel the premise of HIT is very global. Of course, I will be making very minor changes to suit the sensibilities of the audience all over India. The idea is to create a realistic world of crime and investigation and put a bunch of beautifully flawed and grey characters in that world. And then let multiple stories unfold within that world."

Excited to be a part of the project, Rajkummar Rao says, "When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I'm looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh & Mr.Dil Raju." The film is currently in pre-production and expected to go on floors in 2021. More details are still awaited.

