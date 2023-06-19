Rakesh Master: Late Choreographer Worked With Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu

The Telugu film industry is reeling from the untimely demise of acclaimed Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master. The 53-year-old dance master passed away on Sunday after a brief illness. Rakesh Master had an illustrious career spanning several decades, working with some of the biggest stars in the industry.

3 things you need to know

A week ago, Rakesh Master had been shooting for a film Vizag.

He fell ill after returning to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam

According to doctors, he died because of multiple-organ failure.

From dance reality shows to iconic movie choreography

Born S. Rama Rao in Tirupati, Rakesh Master started his journey in the entertainment world with dance reality shows like Aata and Dhee. His exceptional talent and dedication soon caught the attention of filmmakers, leading to his entry into the film industry. Over the years, he choreographed dance sequences for approximately 1,500 movies, creating memorable and iconic songs.

Rakesh Master's unforgettable choreography in Telugu cinema

Master Rakesh, an accomplished choreographer, has collaborated with prominent actors of the Telugu industry, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of Telugu cinema lovers. His impressive portfolio includes working with renowned actors such as Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, and Prabhas. Rakesh Master's choreography has graced numerous songs, including the mesmerizing Vendi Theraku Maa Vandanalu from Ravi Teja's film Manasichanu and the energetic Sommule Aada Cheyyara from the same actor's film Budget Padmanabham. He showcased his talent in Mahesh Babu's film Yuvaraju with the song Chandamama and in Nagarjuna's Seetharamaraju through the captivating number Ecstasy. Rakesh Master's noteworthy contributions extend to songs like Ninnala Monnala Ledura from Chirunavutho, Nesthama O Priya Nesthama and Kallaloki Kallu Petti from Lahiri Lahiri Lahiri Lo, as well as Idigo Rayala Seema Gadda from Seetaiah.

(Rakesh Master choreographing Prabhas | Image: @RaviTejaFan_AP/Twitter)

Despite his undeniable talent, Rakesh Master had taken a hiatus from the industry in recent times. Controversies surrounding some of his interviews on social media, where he made allegations against certain film personalities, had left a shadow over his career.

One of his notable disciples, Sekhar Master, who is also a prominent Tollywood choreographer, expressed his grief over the loss of his mentor. The late actor had been admitted at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. Doctors disclosed that Rakesh Master had diabetes and had suffered from multiorgan failure as a result of severe metabolic acidosis.