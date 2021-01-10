Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda's Life, Career And Other Details You Must Know

Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda is all set to be a part of the Santhosh Srinivas-directorial Alludu Adhurs, which will release on January 15, 2021. The actor has given some much-acclaimed performances since his debut in 2014, Alludu Sreenu as the titular character opposite Samantha. Read further ahead to find out all that you need to know about the actor.

Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda's life, career and family

Sai Sreenivas made his debut in the film industry in and as Alludu Sreenu alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Prakash Raj in the year 2014 and went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South for his performance. He then appeared in the 2016 movie Speedunnodu, directed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa and played Sobhan in it, followed by playing the role of Gagan Chakravarthy in the 2017 Boyapati Sreenu-directorial Jaya Janaki Nayaka.

In 2018, the actor appeared in the movie Saakshyam as Viswa and then in Kavacham as Vijay. Recently in 2019, he was seen playing Raghuram for the Teja-directed movie Sita, followed by playing Arun in the Ramesh Varma movie Rakshasudu. In 2020, Sai Srinivas gave his voice to the character of Dhira, in the animated film Tenali Ramakrishna.

What is next for Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda?

Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda is to be seen next in the Santhosh Srinivas movie Alludu Adhurs alongside Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj. The movie is finally arriving in theatres on January 15, 2021 after being pushed way ahead from its initial release date of April 30, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie’s filming began in January 2020, and the project was announced in March 2020. The movie’s song Hola Chica was released recently on YouTube on January 3, 2021.

Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda Family

The actor is the son of film producer Bellamkonda Suresh and Bellamkonda Padmavathi. His brother Bellamkonda Ganesh Babu is also an aspiring producer. In 2014, the actor was also co-producer for the Santhosh Srinivas movie Rabhasa, along with his father, however, the movie ended up being a commercial failure.

