Legend Saravanan's Photos Of Punching Goons Take The Internet By Storm; See

Legend Saravanan aka Saravanan Arul is currently shooting for his new movie with is tentatively titled Legend Saravana. The movie is helmed by Joseph D Sami and Jerald Arockiam. The movie is bankrolled by Saravanan himself under his banner Legend Saravana Stores. Recently, photos of Legend Saravanan performing an action sequence has been trending on Twitter.

Legend Saravanan's photos go viral

The photo was shared by a Twitter user and has been able to create quite a buzz among fans. The photos show Saravanan Akul donning an all-black outfit complete with black sunglasses shooting for an action scene on the sets of his next film. In one shot we can see Saravanan punching Besant Ravi who seems to be the antagonist in the action-packed drama. The second shot shows Saravanan fixing his cuffs after punching the goons and walking away in style. The Twitter user captioned the picture with, "Legend Saravanan is back into action!"

Legend Saravanan is back into action! pic.twitter.com/LLXnRd1TBg — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 1, 2021

The picture has received a lot of reaction from Saravanan's fans. While many shared their excitement of seeing the actor back on screen with an action film many were asking questions related to the release date and the title of the movie. Read some of the Twitter reactions below:

Besant nagar ravi oru adi adichale thalaivar gaali!! — Roger_Virat (@RogerVirat) March 1, 2021

Starting la vijay um appadi thaen bro irundhaaru, ippo avaru number 1 huh illa? Adhu pola thaen! — Gururahul (@arunagirig07) March 1, 2021

Kollywood ah asinga paduthrathke kelambirvanunga pola 😭😭😂😂😂 — 👑 (@TyrionRaja) March 1, 2021

Legend Saravanan's movies and other projects

Saravanan Arul will be starring opposite Geethika Tiwary in his upcoming flick which is tentatively titled Legend Saravana. According to Newsbug, Saravanan will be playing the role of a college professor in the movie. The movie will also feature Prabhu, Vivek Nassar, Robo Shankar, Kali Venkat and Kovai Sarala in prominent roles. The movie marks Saravanan's debut as a producer and an actor in the Kannada film industry. The movie is slated to release sometime later this year. He stepped into the limelight after he starred opposite actress Hansika Motwani in an advertisement for his own store back in 2019. Watch the advertisement right below:

Saravanan Arul is the son of famous Kannada businessman Saravana Selvarathinam. Saravanan is also a businessman who has a chain of shopping stores called The Legend New Saravana Stores, The Legend Saravana and Saravana Selvarathinam which is named after his father.

