What Rakul Preet Singh Has Been Upto This Weekend; Read Full Details

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Indian cinema. The actor made her debut in Bollywood with Yaariyan, where she essayed the role of Saloni. She was last seen in the Hindi flick titled De De Pyaar De, where she essayed the role of Ayesha. The actor has received several awards and accolades for her performance in Telugu and Tamil films. Apart from her acting chops, she is also an avid social media user. Scrolling through her Instagram, one can see that Rakul Preet Singh has been giving fans some major fashion goals. She constantly updates fans on her daily activities and entertains her fans through her posts. With all that said now, read to know what Rakul Preet Singh was up to this weekend.

How did Rakul Preet Singh spent the weekend

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture that features her performing a yoga pose. International Yoga Day was observed across the world on June 21. The actor shared a very interesting caption that focuses on the importance of yoga. She wrote, ''TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind , body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times ❤️ 🧘‍♀️ #happyinternationalyogaday and thankuuuuuu my soul sista @anshukayoga for making yoga my way of life ❤️❤️'' Check out the post:

Rakul Preet Singh also celebrated Father's Day by sharing a post on her Instagram. The actor shared a very heartfelt note that expressed her feelings towards her father. She shared a throwback picture that features her along with her father and expressed gratitude towards her father for all the things he has done.

Rakul Preet Singh also spent her weekend by having a talk about topics related to health and fitness. She retweeted the post that features her along with her father having conversations about family values, fitness, health, and other such related topics. Have a look at the post shared by Rakul Preet Singh:

Celebrate #InternationalYogaDay and #FathersDay with @Rakulpreet & her father Col. KJ Singh as they chat about fitness, family values and all things fun with @Itemboi in the next episode of #10MinutesOfHappinessWithFilmfare.



Releasing tomorrow at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/WczsiQKSRn — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 20, 2020

