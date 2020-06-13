Rakul Preet Singh Give Cues On 'Seed Cycling' And How Seeds Help In Keeping Good Health

Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a picture of herself where she was seen sitting with a few bowls kept on the table. The actor gave her fans information about seed cycling. She also shared what kind of seeds she is taking for her good health.

Rakul Preet Singh was seen sitting wearing a yellow off-shoulder top. Not to miss her wide smile and pink lip colour that made her look even more beautiful. The actor posted the picture with an informative caption. She wrote, “We all know seeds are very good for health but do you know how? Here is something that I have been doing #SEEDCYCLING 😊 combination of sunflower with sesame seeds and pumpkin with flax seeds. @rashichowdhary says this is the best way to have great hormonal health ❤️”

What is seed cycling?

As per Healthline, seed cycling is a naturopathic remedy that is claimed to balance hormones by regulating the hormone estrogen in the first half of your menstrual cycle and the hormone progesterone in the second half. Its purported health benefits include helping regulate periods, reducing acne, treating polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and infertility, and easing symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, night sweats, fatigue, and mood swings. The portal adds that seed cycling involves eating flax, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds at different times of the month to balance certain hormones. It aims to balance estrogen and progesterone levels by eating flax and pumpkin seeds during the first half of the menstrual cycle and sunflower and sesame seeds during the second half.

Rakul Preet Singh's healthy lifestyle

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram pictures make it quite evident that she is health-conscious and is always seen inclined towards eating healthy food. During the nationwide lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh shared several healthy recipes with her fans. From banana dark chocolate cake to immunity drink, she was seen eating healthy amid lockdown.

The actor has also shared different vegan food pictures on her Instagram handle. Not only diet, but Rakul is also consistent towards following a workout schedule. In the Unlock 1 phase, she was seen going for a morning walk with her friends.

Disclaimer: The following information is cumulated from various health websites. Consult your doctor before practising any remedy.

