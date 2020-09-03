Rakul Preet Singh Shows How She Protects Her Face From The Sun; See Pic

Rakul Preet Singh recently entertained her fans with a hilarious post. On September 3, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an IG story displaying how she protects her face from the sun. She tied a white cloth around her lower face and donned round lens sunglasses. Prompting the fans, Rakul Preet Singh wrote "Pechchan kaun" on her picture. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's Insagram photo.

Rakul Preet's sun protection be like

Image Credits: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Stories

On Thursday morning, Rakul Preet Singh shared her trick to staying protected from the sun. In the picture, she can be seen using a blank white cloth that covers her nose and mouth, till her neck. Through Rakul Preet Singh's sunglasses, one can be a reflection of nature scenic hideout. The actor also wore a bindi.

On the social front, Rakul Preet Singh has been quite active on Instagram, entertaining her fans and followers with IG stories and posts. Recently, she shared a picture of her where she can be seen posing with a burger as she expressed her love for burgers. Showing off her fit body, the 29-year-old humorously wrote, "I wish burgers were food for abs". In this Instagram post, Rakul Preet Singh is seen posing for the camera in a tie-dye sports bra along with black gym shorts. She flaunted her perfect abs. Here, she also expressed her love for burgers and her wish for it to become the food for abs. Check out her post below:

Image Credits: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram Stories

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. For her next, Rakul has several films in her kitty. She will be soon seen sharing the screen with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandes. They will be featured in Lakshya Raj Anand's action thriller titled Attack. Rakul has also bagged S. Shankar's action thriller titled Indian 2. The Tamil film is a sequel to 1996's film Indian and stars Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

