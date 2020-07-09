Rakul Preet Singh Partners With Million Dollar Vegan; To Distribute Meals In Dharavi Slums

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who had earlier said that she has been feeling way lighter since she turned vegan this year, has partnered with Million Dollar Vegan to gift 4000 vegan meals in Mumbai's Dharavi slums. As per a report of news daily, with Rakul's support, 1000 meals a day will be served on July 11, 12, 18 and 19 across Dharavi Slums by the Million Dollar Vegan team. The report also stated that the menu will include masoor biryani with veggies.

The motive of this initiative is also to advance people's knowledge and to create awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic. The report added that the initiative is for the densely populated slums like Dharavi. Rakul, through this initiative, reportedly wants to let people know about the precautions they can take to effectively control the spread of the virus and prevent further outbreaks.

Rakul Preet Singh expressed her views about the initiative and said that every act of kindness creates a wave and she, along with the team, wants to do her part to help the most vulnerable during such a difficult time. Rakul reportedly also added that this is the time for action and change and that the change starts with people's hearts. Talking about how 'proud' she is to have partnered with Million Dollar Vegan to gift vegan meals to people who are in need, Rakul also asserted that people need to be educated about plant-based diets.

Million Dollar Vegan is a non-profit organisation that encourages world leaders and individuals to take a vegan pledge to protect the health, planet, and animals. Actor Alicia Silverstone, singer Mýa, and many others have backed the initiative.

Earlier this year, when Rakul broke the news of turning vegan, a report of another leading news portal mentioned that the De De Pyaar De actor revealed it was a very conscious decision to go vegan. Rakul also exclaimed when she heard about the damage that the environment is going through, her decision turned firm. Talking about how she has been feeling lighter, the actor revealed her energy levels are to the optimum.

What's next for Rakul?

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen alongside John Abraham, in the upcoming film, Attack. She is also a part of an untitled rom-com co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Whereas, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kamal Haasan's upcoming outing, Indian 2. The action-drama will also feature an ensemble cast and will be directed by S Shankar.

