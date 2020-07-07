Rakul Preet Singh To Take A 50% Deduction From Her Original Salary To Help Producers?

The widespread coronavirus had brought the shoot of films to a complete standstill. Because of this, film producers have already shouldered a lot of losses. Thus, to cope up with this, Bollywood actors have been offering to take pay cuts. This is to support the producers who have incurred a substantial amount of loss.

Also Read | Saroj Khan Passes Away: Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani, Others Mourn The Loss

Rakul Preet Singh willing to take half her salary and help producers

According to Times of India, Rakul Preet Singh has agreed to take a pay-cut from her salary. The news house stated that the actress, who is a popular face in Bollywood and also the South Indian film industry, has come to a solution of taking a 50% cut in her remuneration. As per the report, the 50% pay-cut can be estimated to be around ₹ 75 lacs per project. Reports also state that Rakul Preet Singh has happily accepted the deduction to compensate for producers' losses. The actor has still not made her decision public and is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. Other than Rakul, there were some rumours stating that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and the team of Brahmastra is also willing to take a pay-cut. However, producer Karan Johar has reportedly completely dismissed it as false.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Bakes Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Cake; Says #PakoMatPakao

Rakul Preet Singh's movies

On the professional end, Rakul is prepping up for her upcoming film, Attack. She will soon start shooting with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra for Indra Kumar's upcoming film reportedly titled Thank God. Apart from Bollywood projects, Rakul Preet Singh also has some Tamil films called Ayalaan and Indian 2 lined up for her. She was recently seen in Marjaavaan. It revolves around the story of a gangster named Raghu, played by Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh To Shoot Movie Sequences In Mumbai Instead Of Europe?

Marjaavaan was released on November 15, 2019, and it stars Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh. It is also a sequel to the popular Bollywood film, Ek Villian. Here, Tara was seen playing the role of a deft mute girl. She had to fall back on expressions and sign language to bring her character alive. The movie performed fairly well at the box office and collected around ₹65.34 crores through worldwide collections. The movie is directed by Milap Zaveri and collectively produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh's List Of Awards In South Indian Cinema Will Leave You In Awe

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Shares Cute Childhood Picture, Says 'yoga Since 1993'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.