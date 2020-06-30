Arjun Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh To Shoot Movie Sequences In Mumbai Instead Of Europe?

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet were reportedly only one schedule away from wrapping their yet-untitled romantic comedy before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Currently, according to a media report, the movie schedule of Europe has been put to hold. This movie is being directed by Kashvie Nair.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, co-producer of the movie Madhu Bhojwani said that keeping the safety protocols in mind, the makers will evaluate what can be shot locally. He continued that they are planning to first shoot the indoor portions and then take a call on the pending shoot. Even as the restrictions are being lifted in India, the makers would proceed carefully. This yet-untitled romantic comedy also features Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.

Talking about the shooting schedule that was planned in Europe, she said that international travel is off cards right now. When quizzed about creating Europe in Mumbai, Madhu said that makers are adopting a wait and watch mode as several countries are in lockdown. The film also features Soni Razdan and Kanwaljeet Singh in pivotal roles. The filmmakers have roped in John Abraham to play a cameo role in the movie. He shall be seen portraying the younger version of Kumud Mishra.

This drama film shall center on the topic of showing the impact of cross-border love stories on the families of the lovers as well. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor revealed in an Instagram post that the movie does not have a title finalised yet. The film has started shooting but does not have a release date finalised yet. The actor also said that this is his fourteenth movie.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently prepping up for his upcoming film with Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. However, the film's release is now postponed due to the Coronavirus spread. As for Rakul Preet Singh, she was last seen in the movie De De Pyaar De alongside Tabu and Ajay Devgn. The movie was a commercial success at the box office. She will reportedly be seen in director Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack which will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham.

