Times When Rakul Preet Singh Fiercely Responded To Her Trolls; Read Here

Rakul Preet Singh is a widely popular actor in Bollywood. The Marjaavaan actor is known for her bold personality and often responds fiercely to trolls. Rakul Preet Singh, like many actresses, is loved by a large section of fans but has also been picked on several times. Here are the times when Rakul Preet Singh was trolled and she strongly gave back to them.

Times when Rakul Preet Singh was trolled and how she gave it back to them

Trolled for the film Manmadhudu 2

Rakul Preet Singh is known to respond in interesting ways to her trolls. She was trolled for smoking in her movie, Manmadhudu 2. She earlier shared a teaser of the film and had to face hate for her smoking sequence in the film. Rakul smartly made reference to Kabir Singh's role that required Shahid to smoke but did not mean that he would be doing the same in real life. She also urged people to look at her role in the film and leave it there and not carry it back home.

Trolled for wearing denim shorts instead of pants

The actor was trolled for wearing shorts and stepping out of a car. She was trolled with some nasty comments to which she gave back strongly. Rakul did not stay silent and chose to speak up for herself and women in general. Her comment was quite strong and caused the hater to pull down his tweet, although she did receive some dislike on making a reference to mothers.

Trolled on buying medical supplies

The actress was also recently trolled for stepping out in the lockdown to buy her necessities. One of the trolls included questions of her stepping out to buy alcohol. The actress immediately fired back.

Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol 🤔😂😂 https://t.co/3PLYDvtKr0 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

