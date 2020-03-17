Rashami Desai Gets Her Temperature Checked On 'Naagin 4' Sets Amid Coronavirus; See Video

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular faces on Indian television today. Her popularity increased after her stint on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 that ended a few weeks ago. Many of the actor's fellow contestants have moved forward with individual projects, Rashami Desai has bagged has been roped in for Naagin 4.

Rashami Desai gets checked for Coronavirus

With the outbreak of coronavirus in all corners of the world, it has become extremely important to spread awareness about the same. Many celebrities are regularly getting themselves checked for the disease. The makers of Naagin 4 have now taken this step and implemented the same for the cast and crew of Naagin 4 as well.

A video that surfaced on social media gave a glimpse of Rashami Desai getting screened for teh virus on the sets on Naagin 4. The video shows the actor being screened and from the looks of it, she was very co-operative as well. The video further shows Rashami Desai in a maroon saree with golden embroidery.

After being checked Rashami Desai is also seen asking the officials if it is all normal. And when she gets the confirmation. Rashami gives a quick wink to her fans. This is a piece of hope that many industry insiders will adapt the same and join hands in overcoming the crisis as soon as possible.

Check out Rashami Desai’s video here:

After Jasmin Bhasin and Sayanatani Ghosh’s untimely exit from the popular fantasy drama show, Naagin 4, it is yet to be seen if Rashami Desai will be replacing anyone in the show or no. Recently in an interview, Ghosh explained how the makers of Naagin 4 intend to introduce a new plotline in the show. Fans are excited to see Rashami Desai don the role of a Naagin for the first time on the show.

(Photo: Instagram)

