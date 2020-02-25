Ram Charan To Star Next In A Vikram Kumar Directorial? Find Details Here 

Ram Charan is known as one of the most prominent faces of Tollywood. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie RRR which is set to be directed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. According to the media reports, Ram Charan would soon be collaborating with director Vikram Kumar for another massive superhit.

Ram Charan’s next to be directed by Vikram Kumar?

Ram Charan reportedly was impressed with Vikram Kumar when the director narrated the story to him. He is said to have asked Vikram to come up with the full script. Several media reports also suggest that Ram Charan would be seen in his father Chiranjeevi’s 152nd film helmed by Koratala Siva.

Ram Charan would next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The movie is one of the most anticipated films of the years owning to its famed star cast and the celebrated director. SS Rajamouli’s last venture Baahubali’s both installments were a massive success and he was widely appreciated for the project. RRR has already broken many records even before its theatrical release.

RRR has a star-studded cast including Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Prakash Raj among others. RRR also stars international actors like Ray Stevenson from Thor, Olivia Morris form 7 Trails in 7 Days, and Alison Doody from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. This SS Rajamouli directorial will be released in 10 languages and the release date is slated to be January 8, 2021.

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

