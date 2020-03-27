Ram Charan Is A Complete Momma's Boy And These Pics Are Proof

Tollywood star Ram Charan will next be seen opposite Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in his highly anticipated movie RRR. The movie is scheduled to be released in the quarter half of this year and is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments. The actor is known for his roles in movies like Magadheera, Dhruva, Yevadu, Rangasthalam, Govindudu Andarivadele and many more.

In addition to acing his acting game, Ram Charan made his debut on Instagram in the quarter half of last year. With over one million followers on Instagram, the actor is widely popular on the social media platform. Ram Charan is often seen sharing pictures with his mother. Read on to know more:

These photos of Ram Charan show he is momma's boy

Soon after steeping his foot on Instagram, Ram Charan shared a then-and-now picture that includes himself along with his mother. The photo shared shows how he will always be a complete 'momma's boy' forever. He shared a collage that showcases his childhood picture along with the present-day picture where he can be seen posing with a smile while his mother Surekha Konidala sits right beside him.

Ram Charan wished her mother on the occasion of her birthday. He can be seen kissing his mother on the cheeks and that shows the amount of love he has for her. On the other hand, Ram Charan's mother can be seen gracefully smiling at the camera.

Ram Charan shared this adorable picture on the occasion of childhood friend Rana Daggubati's birthday. Even then, he has not failed to include his mother as a part of the occasion. Here is the picture of Rana, Ram and his mother.

