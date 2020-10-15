Ram Charan Wishes Brother Sai Dharam Tej On His Birthday; Sends 'lots Of Love'

As Sai Dharam Tej turned a year older on October 15, Ram Charan took to his Instagram and posted a group portrait. Along with the photo, he also penned a heartfelt caption. Ram Charan wrote, 'My brother, Sai Dharam Tej, Happy birthday!! lots of love.' Soon, fans rushed to flood the comments section of the picture with love. Many extended their warm wishes for the actor, whereas, some simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Ram Charan wishes Sai Dharam Tej on his birthday

The internet has been blazing as wishes are pouring in for the actor. However, it was Chiranjeevi's special birthday wish for Sai that won many hearts. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and unveiled the third song titled Amrutha from Tej's upcoming film Solo Brathuke So Better.

While sharing the YouTube link of the song, Chiranjeevi Konidela extended sweet birthday wishes for Sai. 'Happy Birthday dear @IamSaiDharamTej Have a blast while you are still 'Solo'. Your 'Solo' days are anyway numbered. When Light is there Make #HouseParty :) Launching #AmruthaSong,' he wrote on Twitter. He also mentioned that the song is for all 'singles' like Sai Dharam Tej.

As soon as the Prati Roju Pandage actor stumbled upon Chiranjeevi's tweet, he was quick to reply. Sai wrote that 'this is the best birthday gift anyone can ask for'. More so, he also thanked his 'mama' for making his birthday even more special. 'Love you so much can’t ask for anything more than your blessings... thank you so much, mama,' he wrote in his tweet.

This is the best birthday gift anyone can ask for...thank you so much mama for making it even more special... love you so much can’t ask for anything more than your blessings... thank you so much mama ❤️ https://t.co/69wneZ5HZG — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 15, 2020

On September 11, Sai Dharam Tej took to his Instagram and announced the wrap of his upcoming outing, Solo Brathuke So Better. Sai shared several glimpses that gave a peek into how the sets of the film looked like amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sai Dharam Tej, through his caption, expressed that a 'fun filled journey came to an end.'

More so, he added that 'there was never a dull moment on the set'. 'Not when we were shooting without masks and not when we were shooting with masks,' he wrote. Solo Brathuke So Better was slated for a May 2020 release; however, it was pushed ahead due to the pandemic.

