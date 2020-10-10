Ram Charan Sends Virtual Birthday Wishes To SS Rajamouli, Calls Him His 'mentor And Guru'

South Indian star Ram Charan sent out special birthday wishes to one of his favourite directors SS Rajamouli, through an Instagram post. Sharing a candid picture of the two who seemed to be sharing an inside joke, Ram Charan wished SS Rajamouli and also mentioned that his 'Success speaks for himself'.

Ram Charan wishes his mentor a 'Happy birthday'

Also Read: Ram Charan Delivers Some Major Motivation To Fans, Uploads A Stunning Monochrome Pic

Ram Charan shared a candid picture with SS Rajamouli as they stood facing each other, engrossed in a conversation whilst laughing at their own jokes. Ram Charan was dressed in a plain black shirt while SS Rajamouli was seen wearing a simple white shirt with small prints on it. Along with the picture, Ram Charan wrote a few beautiful lines for the veteran director. He wrote that although critics are loud and criticise SS Rajamouli's films, his success is louder, which has brought him where he stands today. He further wrote 'Happy Birthday to my mentor'(sic), also sending virtual hugs and love for his guru.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli Plans 2-month Schedule For 'RRR'; Alia Bhatt To Join In Next Month: Reports

SS Rajamouli is a film director who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. He is most popular for his fantasy film Magadheera and the Bahubali series. Some of his other action films include Sye, Rajanna, Vikramarkudu and Yamadonga. The veteran director and screenwriter is celebrating his 47th birthday today.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Alia Wish 'RRR' Filmmaker SS Rajamouli On His 47th Birthday

SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan have collaborated for the film Magadheera, which released in 2009. This was the first collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan. Their next film together RRR, will be releasing in 2021. The periodic drama film RRR also stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris, along with Ram Charan. RRR follows the story of India’s freedom fighters who fought against the British as well as the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The film is expected to release in January next year.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli's Birthday: Fans Wish "legendary Director" On His 47th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.