Uppena Box Office Collection: Vaishnav Tej & Krithi Shetty Starrer Crosses The ₹50 Cr Mark

After hitting the big screen ahead of Valentine's Day on February 12, 2021, debutant actors Panja Vaishnav Tej & Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena has taken the box office by storm. Within its 6-day-long run at the silver screen, the Telugu romantic drama has done a terrific business and has been announced a commercial hit by trade analysts. After superstar Ravi Teja's film Krack, Uppena marked the biggest opening for a Tollywood film since the theatres reopened in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Also Read | 'Uppena' Actors Vaishnav Tej And Krithi Shetty Earn Praises From Mahesh And Rashmika

Uppena box office collection crosses an astonishing ₹50 Crores

Newcomers Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty have created a record with the box office collection of their newly-released film, Uppena. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the Telugu film has crossed the ₹50 Crore mark at the box office in six days from its theatrical release on February 12. Alongside Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, the romance drama also stars Tollywood megastar Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, whose appearance in the film has surely helped the film mint the Mulla at the box office. If the grapevines are to be believed, the newly-released film grossed over ₹40 Crores in its opening weekend itself.

Also Read | Uppena Box Office Collection: Vaishnav Tej's Movie Becomes 'massive Hit' In Just 4 Days

Along with being a commercial success, Uppena also witnessed one of the biggest openings by a Telugu film since the theatres reponed after the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to striking gold at the box office, Uppena's reviews by film critics as well as the masses have also majorly been positive. For the unversed, Uppena's release not only marked the debut of Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty as actors but also Buchi Babu Sanu as a director in Tollywood.

Also Read | If You Love Movies Like 'Uppena', Here's A List Of Similar Movies To Watch Next

While the film has Sukumar’s ex-assistant at its helm, it has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film’s music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while its cinematography and editing is done by Shamdat and Naveen Nool. Uppena's plot revolves around honour killing and showcases a tale of class discrimination as a middle-class fisherman falls in love with an upper-class girl.

Watch the trailer of 'Uppena' on YouTube below:

Also Read | 'Uppena' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vaishnav Tej-Krithi Starrer Garners Whopping Amount

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.