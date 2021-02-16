'Uppena' Actors Vaishnav Tej And Krithi Shetty Earn Praises From Mahesh And Rashmika

Newcomers Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, who marked their debut with the recently released Telugu film Uppena, received congratulatory messages from South stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. Interestingly, their debut film released last week and ever since its release, the film has bagged a positive response from the audience and the critics alike. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna also congratulated debutant director Bucchi Babu Sana. Scroll down to take a look at Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's Twitter posts.

Mahesh and Rashmika congratulates Uppena cast

READ | 'Uppena' Movie Review: Netizens Applaud Vijay Sethupathi's Telugu Film

@ThisIsDSP.. as always you killed it my rock star garu.. you are the best at what you do.. hands down. @SukumarWritings - @aryasukku sir and @MythriOfficial .. as always you never disappoint me - your fan.. amazing work.. all the best you guys 💗😁 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 15, 2021

READ | Uppena Trailer Starring Vaishnav Tej And Krithi Releases, Sethupathi Plays Villain

Uppena cast and other details

At the BO, the romantic-drama film earned Rs 9.35 crore on its first day, marking an all-time record. It is said to be the biggest opening for a Telugu film since the theatres reopened in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, on the second day, it has acquired Rs 6.86 crore, and on Day 3, it collected Rs 8.2 crore from the Telugu region itself. Released amid high expectations, the film has created a big record by earning Rs 50+ crore gross worldwide.

READ | 'Uppena' Makers Celebrate The Film's Success; Sukumar Praises Buchi Babu Sana

Vaishnav Tej in Uppena

Set in the backdrop of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, the film also features Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The theme revolves around honour killings. It narrates the story of a fisherman named Aasi (played by Vaishnav Tej), who falls in love with Bebamma (played by Krithi Shetty). Bebamma’s father Rayanam (played by Vijay), tries to separate the couple for the sake of his honour. The aftermath depicts how the couple manages to end up together. The flick focuses on the class divide which is often showcased in the South film industry.

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble star cast of the film also includes Sai Chand, Gayatri Jayaram, Mahadevan and Rajeev Kanakala in the crucial roles. Interestingly, actor Panja Vaishnav Tej is the nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi and brother of actor Sai Dharma Tej. Earlier, the movie was set to release on April 2, 2020, but was later pushed due to a coronavirus pandemic. Republicworld gave three stars out of five while stating that Bucchi Babu is a great storyteller and the actors have a lot of potentials.

READ | Vijay Sethupathi's 'A' To Parineeti's 'The Girl On The Train', Top Trailers Of This Week

(Image Courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu Instagram & Snip from the trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.