Vijay Sethupathi Gets Uppena's Tamil Remake Rights From The Makers: Reports

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. He has proved his mettle as an actor in various films over the years. The actor is currently seen in the latest Telugu language movie Uppena. He is seen in the role of an antagonist of the movie. According to a recent report by telugubulletin.com, actor Vijay Sethupathi has acquired the Uppena Tamil remake rights of the movie. For all the people who are wondering about the Uppena Tamil remake and its rights, here is everything you need to know about it.

Vijay Sethupathi gets Uppena Tamil remake rights

According to the report, makers of Uppena movie Mythri Movie Makers had planned to dub the movie in Tamil and release it in Tamil Nadu. However, Vijay Sethupathi who plays the antagonist in the movie asked the makers not to release the film in Tamil simultaneously. It seems like he surely had a valid reason behind it. The report mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi liked the story of Uppena and wanted to get the Tamil remake rights for the movie before the movie’s official release.

Uppena is currently doing well at the box office and Vijay Sethupathi is sure that the movie will do pretty well in Tamil language too. Therefore, the actor has acquired the Uppena Tamil remake rights for an undisclosed amount. The actor is now expected to materialize the Tamil remake in the future.

Uppena box office collection and Uppena cast

Uppena has proved to be a huge hit among the audiences. Uppena cast features debutants Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi’s performance as an antagonist has earned him praises from the audiences as well as critics. Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty went on to create a big record fo Uppena in terms of box office collections. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Uppena box office collection has crossed the ₹50 Crore mark at the box office within six days of its theatrical release. The film has also witnessed one of the biggest openings by a Telugu film after the pandemic. Here is a look at the Uppena movie trailer.

Image Credits: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram

