Ram Charan joins 'Uppena' team for celebrations; congratulates them for 'massive success'

Bollywood is yet to bounce back from the the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, as far as footfalls at theatres is concerned, but that clearly isn’t the case with the South film industries. After Vijay’s Tamil film Master set the cash registers ringing, even Telugu movie Uppena has proved that audiences have no qualms returning to the theatres amid the chances of catching the virus. As the movie reportedly crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office, Ram Charan too joined in the celebrations and congratulated the team.

Ram Charan congratulates Uppena team

Ram Charan seem to have been invited as a chief guest at the celebrations for the movie Uppena. Dressing in a black kurta-pyjama, the Magadheera star posed with the newcomer lead pair, PanjaVaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty and other members of the team.Terming it ‘massive success’, he conveyed his best wishes to the team.

Uppena has been written and directed by Bucchi Babu Sana. He too was spotted along with Ram Charan and his lead pair.

As per reports, Uppena earned around Rs 30 crore in th Telugu-speaking states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The overall collections have reportedly crossed the Rs 50-crore-mark.

Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had called the movie’s box office run as 'RECORD-SMASHING SPREE'. Despite starring debutants, the movie’s collections were on par with the other ‘biggies,’ he had written.

The only familiar face in the cast is Vijay Sethupathi, who plays a negative role. The plot traces the love story between a fisherman played by Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, the daughter of a rich zamindar, and how they tackle the obstacles in their path.

