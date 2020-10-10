SS Rajamouli's Birthday: Fans Wish "legendary Director" On His 47th Birthday

S. S. Rajamouli was born on October 10, 1973. The acclaimed director, screenwriter and stunt choreographer celebrates his 47th birthday today, October 10, 2020. Fans of the filmmaker have come forward and wished him on Twitter, expressing their love for the Baahubali director.

Twitterati wishes SS Rajamouli on his 47th birthday

S. S. Rajamouli has primarily worked in the Telugu cinema and is known for his helming epic fantasy action movies. He made his directorial debut in 2001 with Student No. 1 starring Jr. NTR in his breakthrough performance. His directorial work includes films like Sye, Chatrapthi, Vikramarkudu, Yamadonga, Maryada Ramana and Eega / Naan Ee.

S. S. Rajamouli received recognition for his 2009 fantasy action movie, Magadheera starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. At that time, it became the longest-running South Indian film. It won the National Award for Best Choreography and Best Special Effects at the 57th National Film Awards, along with several other accolades.

S. S. Rajamouli gained worldwide fame with an epic action film, Baahubali: The Beginning. It features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar and others. The movie became one of the biggest hits in India, grabbing the attention of everyone cine goer. It won the National Film Award for Best Special Effects and Best Feature Film, becoming the first Telugu film to win the honour. The movie also earned international popularity for its stunning VFX and action sequences. It became the first Non-English film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall, London, in a history of 148 years of its inauguration.

A follow-up film, Baahubali: The Conclusion was released in 2017. It took the Indian box office by storm and made more than ₹1,600 crores at the worldwide ticket windows. The film broke several box office records, along with earning immense appreciation from the audiences. The two projects are among the biggest movies in Indian cinema. They not only garnered national but also several international accolades.

