Ram Charan To Appear In A Cameo In Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Period Drama Film?

Popular actor Ram Charan could be playing a cameo in Pawan Kalyan's untitled Telugu period drama. The upcoming Telugu drama film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Reports suggest that Ram Charan's uncle Pawan Kalyan has chosen Ram Charan for the cameo role.

Ram Charan roped in for a cameo role?

Director Krish Jagarlamudi and Pawan Kalyan are all set to collaborate for a period drama film. The film is reportedly going to be a historic film which is set in the time of the Mughal Empire. For the film, Krish Jagarlamudi and Pawan Kalyan are looking for a strong cast which is why casting Ram Charan for a cameo role in the film has been considered by Krish.

Reportedly a source close to the film has revealed that Krish Jagarlamudi wants to make this film one of the most memorable films of his career and so Krish wants Ram Charan to play a guest appearance in the film. Reportedly, the character is playing an important part in order to take Pawan Kalyan's journey ahead in the film. The reports also added that if everything works according to the plan, then director Krish Jagarlamudi will meet Ram Charan as soon as he wraps up shoot for RRR.

The untitled Telugu period drama is set to be produced by AR Rathnam. This is the first collaboration between Krish Jagarlamudi and Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan will make a comeback after two years and fans cannot keep calm.

Reportedly, Krish Jagarlamudi has zeroed on the script and is finalizing the cast and crew. The film set in pre-independent India will also feature actors from Bollywood. Reportedly, a leading Bollywood actor is all set to play the antagonist in the film. Krish Jagarlamudi's period drama will also feature two leading ladies.

