Ram Charan Shares Glimpse Of Sharwanand's Cake-cutting Session From Latter's Birthday

Ram Charan took to Instagram on March 6, 2021, to wish his friend and co-star Sharwanand on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Ram Charan’s photos show Sharwanand cutting a cake that the former is holding. A post on Sharwanand’s Twitter lets us know that Ram Charan had hosted the party for Sharwanand for which the latter has thanked his friend by saying that he had an amazing time. Sharwanand can be seen blowing the candles on the cake that is being held by Charan as both of them have wide and happy smiles on their faces.

Sharwanand's birthday celebration hosted by Ram Charan

The picture shows three friends together as they are celebrating Sharwanand’s birthday. They are all dressed very casually for the occasion, with Sharwanand wearing a purple t-shirt with black jeans and Ram Charan wearing a white tee with a black pair of jeans. An ornately decorated table is in front of them that has a floral arrangement at its centre. The wooden chairs have an emblem of elephants on them and there is a painting of tigers in the background.

Thank you @AlwaysRamCharan for hosting a great party ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jJf03cRMp0 — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) March 6, 2021

According to PinkVilla, Ram Charan arrived in Hyderabad yesterday after filming in Rajahmundry for Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya. The actor was joined by his spouse Upasana, who was also seen at the Hyderabad airport. Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal star in the film, which is directed by Koratala Siva, with Ram Charan appearing in a cameo role. According to reports, Pooja Hegde will play Ram Charan's love interest in the much-anticipated film.

Sharwanand, on the other end, will soon be seen in Maha Samudram. Ajay Bhupathi is directing the movie Maha Samudram, which also stars Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari as the lead characters. In February, director Ajay Bhupathi posted this picture from the set with Siddharth and Sharwanand, expressing his delight of working with the lead actors. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “That real happiness in working with the Best Actors is inexpressible Experiencing completely positive vibes on the sets of #MahaSamudram”.

