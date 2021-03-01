Ram Charan To Share Screen With Father Chiranjeevi For Upcoming Movie 'Acharya'

Tamil and Telugu cinema actor Ram Charan took to his Instagram to share amazing news related to his upcoming project Acharya. The actor will be sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi. He posted a photo of his father placing his hand on his shoulder. In the caption of the post, he wrote "A Comrade moment!! Enjoying every moment with dad @chiranjeevikonidela & @sivakoratala Garu on #Acharya sets. @matineeentertainment @konidelapro".

Ram Charan to share screen with his father Chiranjeevi

Fans are showering immense love after hearing this news. The post has garnered over a million likes in few minutes and more than a thousand comments on Instagram. Many fans expressed their excitement with emojis while several others commented that the film is going to be a massive hit. Check out some of the reactions below.

Directed by Siva Koratala and produced by Matinee Entertainments, Acharya is set to release on May 13, 2021. Ram Charan's first look from the film is expected to be unveiled on March 27, on the occasion of his birthday. Ram Charan will be playing the role of a student leader named Siddha. Chiranjeevi will also play a crucial role in the movie. Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, Saurav Lokesh, and Tanikella Bharani will also be a part of the Acharya's cast.

Ram Charan's filmography

Ram Charan made his acting debut with the action drama called Chirutha which was a massive hit. He even won a Filmfare Award Sout Best Male Actor Debut and rose to popularity. Later on, he featured in several popular films like Magadheera which is one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies. He was also recognized for starring in films like Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhurva, and Rangasthalam. He was last seen in movies such as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. He is currently working on his upcoming movies like S.S Rajamouli's RRR and Acharya. Ram Charan has won two Nandi awards and three Filmfare awards. He even won a SIIMA Award for Best Actor (Telugu) for his movie Rangasthalam.

Image Credits: @alwaysramcharan Instagram

