Ram Charan To Romance Korean Actor Bae Suzy In S. Shankar's Next?

Ever since Ram Charan announced that he is excited to be a part of filmmaker S. Shankar's cinematic brilliance through an Instagram post, there has been a lot of speculations regarding the upcoming flick. Formerly, the rumours regarding the plot being a political thriller were rampant. Now, another speculation is making its mark on social media that Shankar is planning to cast South Korean actor Bae Suzy opposite Ram Charan in this most-awaited collaboration. However, there is no acknowledgement of these rumours.

As mentioned in Glute, Bae Suzy's pictures are being photoshopped with Ram Charan and shared all over social media. Apart from the rumour that Ram Charan will romance Bae Suzy, another speculation suggested that the untitled film is not only going to become a pan India flick but also a pan Asia film. According to the actor's Instagram post, this Ram Charan and Shankar collaboration is bankrolled by Raju Garu and Shirish Garu's banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to shoot 2 songs with Ram Charan for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' in Hyderabad

According to the same report, as the upcoming film is SVC's 50th film, the production house wants to make it as iconic as it can get. On Feb 12, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Shankar. The post read as "Shankar's #RC15 #SVC50 Raju Shirish". Sharing the post on Instagram, Ram Charan said, "Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu. Looking forward to #RC15 !".

Also Read | Chiranjeevi & wife ring in 42nd anniversary; Ram Charan calls them his 'Biggest strength'

Who is Bae Suzy?

Bae Suzy is a South Korean actor and singer. Starring in the music band, Miss A, the star made her acting debut with 2011's romantic teen series, Dream High. Bae Suzy started appearing in films in 2012. Her debut film was Architecture 101. The actor went on to work in popular Korean series like Gu Family Book (2013), Uncontrollably Fond (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019) and Start Up (2020). Some of Bae's popular films are The Sound of a Flower, Real, Ashfall, Wonderland and many others.

Also Read | Ram Charan wishes his mother on her birthday, says 'thank you for unconditional love'

Also Read | Ram Charan on how Chiranjeevi & Pawan Kalyan motivated Vaishnav Tej to venture into films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.