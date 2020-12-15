Ram Charan Will Have Multiple Scenes Alongside Chiranjeevi In 'Acharya'?

Director Koratala Siva recently revealed that much-loved actor Ram Charan will have a full-fledged role in the upcoming film Acharya. The clarification came in after fans speculated that he will have a cameo in the film. According to a recent report by Telugu Bulletin, the director made sure that he gets more screen time as fans have been quite elated to witness Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the same film. The film kicked off recently and is expected to finish by 2021.

Ram Charan has more than just a cameo in Acharya?

Director Koratala Siva recently opened up about his upcoming film Acharya, which is being planned for 2021. He recently revealed a few details about the upcoming film as there had been many speculations doing the rounds on social media. He said that viewers will get to see the lead actor Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the same frame for quite a few sequences. He further stated that Ram Charan’s role is more than ‘just a cameo’ contrary to the popular belief amongst the masses.

Koratala said that he worked on the script during the lockdown and extended Ram Charan’s role so that the audience can enjoy this duo wholeheartedly. He added a few scenes which will bring the two characters together, in one frame, more often than before. According to Telugu Bulletin, he said that Ram Charan is also playing a full-length powerful role in Acharya and he can’t wait to watch Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in one frame.

The shooting of Acharya had taken off recently, after the COVID–related restrictions were partially relaxed. Chiranjeevi has started shooting for the film and the first schedule has already been wrapped successfully. The team executed the next schedule this week and the female lead Kajal Aggarwal is also a part of this new shooting plan. Ram Charan is expected to work on Acharya for almost one year and he will be joining the team in January 2021. Acharya will be an action-packed film and it is expected to hit the theatres in the Summer of 2021.

Image Courtesy: Ram Charan Instagram

