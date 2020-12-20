Did You Know Ram Charan's 'Orange' Was Dubbed In Malayalam As 'Hai Ram Charan'?Read Trivia

Ram Charan is one of the very well-known, popular, and celebrated actors and producers in the Indian entertainment industry. The artist is mainly known for his works in the South Indian movie industry. He has even featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2013.

Ram Charan is the son of the well-known South actor Chiranjeevi and Surekha. Ram Charan’s movies like Magadheera, Racha, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. In 2010, Ram Charan was cast to play the lead character in the Telugu language movie, Orange. Fans will be surprised to know that Orange was dubbed in the Malayalam language as Hai Ram Charan. Read further ahead to know all about Orange movie trivia and more.

Orange movie trivia

Orange is a Telugu romantic comedy-drama movie, written and directed by Bhaskar. The movie cast Ram Charan, Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, Shazahn Padamsee, Sanchita Shetty, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who doesn’t believe that love can last forever. Later, he falls in love with a girl but their ideologies keep them apart. The movie, that released on November 26, 2010, in the Telugu language was then dubbed in the Malayalam language as Hai Ram Charan. The movie was also dubbed in the Tamil language as Ram Charan.

As per IMDb, even though the movie is said to be filmed in Australia, more than half of the shooting of the movie is done in Malaysia. This movie is the director and actors, Bhaskar, Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, and Ram Charan’s first movie together. The audio for the movie was launched at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. When the audio was launched, it went ahead to receive a very positive response from both, the reviewers and the audience.

In fact, it was considered to be one of the best music albums in the Telugu cinema for the year 2010. The album was also nominated at many major award ceremonies. But, the movie made an average earning at the overall box office.

