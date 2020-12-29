Ram Charan Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says He's Asymptomatic & Has Quarantined Himself

On December 29, 2020, Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle and announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old actor has shown no COVID-19 symptoms and has currently quarantined himself at home. In his tweet, he has also requested his friends and family who were around him in the past few days to get tested. The actor further said that he will keep his fans updated on his recovery soon.

Ram Charan tests COVID-19 positive

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Fans' reactions

As soon as the actor made the announcement, his fans were quick enough to pray for his speedy recovery. They dropped positive and encouraging comments on the tweet. A user tweeted, “Speedy Recovery Anna” with a red heart and posted his animated picture. Another one wrote in a bilingual language. One phrase of which read, “Get well soon Anna”. A fan simply commented, “Take care anna. Get well soon” with several red hearts.

Get well soon Anna@AlwaysRamCharan gariki covid19 positive vachindata... But no symptoms... 1week lo happy news vintam #RamCharan nundi pic.twitter.com/67XNRVxzyw — MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI (@KChiruTweetsFan) December 29, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery Charan garu. — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 29, 2020

Get well soon ,Anna

Take care stay safe 🙏 — APPUSM JSP (@appusm_) December 29, 2020

#GetWellSoonCharan hope for ur speedy recovery anna..! You will comeback with more strength and more energy.

Lots of love anna💕😘❤️ — Vema Saidattavamsikrishna (@vema_vamsi) December 29, 2020

The actor recently attended Niharika’s wedding in Udaipur. He and his wife Upasana also hosted a Christmas party for all the Mega cousins. Ram is expected to join the sets of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya from January 11, 2021. Earlier, his father Chiranjeevi too made an announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19 on his Twitter handle. Earlier, actors such as Prabhakar, Navya Swamy, Ravikrishna, Sakshi Siva, Harikrishna and many more tested positive for COVID-19.

A few days back, Ram Charan also visited the sets of his father Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu flick Acharya. The pictures of Ram’s surprise visit have gone viral on social media. Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva and is jointly produced by Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment.

The shooting for Acharya came to a halt in the month of March due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The movie’s production designer Suresh Selvarajan took to his Twitter handle and informed that Ram Charan has praised his work and his appreciation means a lot to him. In a few pictures, Ram can be seen having tea with the director Siva and Suresh.

Sir even I get goose bumbs whenever I think about what you said about the set. Your kinds words of appreciation means a lot to me. It makes me work even harder.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Chiru152 @AlwaysRamCharan #chiranjeevi #koratalasiva @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro #productiondesign pic.twitter.com/sNpMOXt8Im — Suresh Selvarajan (@sureshsrajan) December 27, 2020

Ram Charan's movies

Acharya is an upcoming action-drama movie that stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Ram will be seen in a supporting role. The movie will be releasing in the second quarter of 2021. Ram Charan will also be seen in RRR alongside Alia Bhatt, which is a period action drama. Written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film also features N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Olivia Morris.

