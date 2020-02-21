Ram Charan Is Proud Of His Adorable Family And Here's The Proof, See Pictures

Ram Charan is the proud son of an adorable couple of Telugu film industry, Chiranjeevi and Surekha. Recently the couple celebrated their 40 years of togetherness. The couple took their vows in 1980. Actor Ram Charan has always shown his love for his parents on his social media account. He also wished his proud parents for their 40th wedding anniversary.

Ram Charan also has two siblings. He is the grandson of Allu Rama Lingaiah. His uncles Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Aravind have already made their name in the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan’s family members have made their name in the Telugu film industry as his cousins Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej are also working in the industry. Let’s take a look at Ram Charan’s cute pictures with his family.

Ram Charan's pictures with family:

