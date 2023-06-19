Ram Charan, Upasana Thank Naatu Naatu Singer For His Musical Gift For Their Baby

Actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are filled with excitement as they await the birth of their first child. The couple had revealed the happy news last year, announcing their upcoming journey into parenthood. In a special and intimate ceremony, the Konidela and Kamineni women came together to celebrate this joyous occasion.

3 things you need to know

They are at the hospital expecting the arrival of their new family member

The couple has been married for more than 11 years.

Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava has given a special gift for the baby

Kaala Bhairava's soulful gift for Ram Charan's kid

In a heartwarming gesture, Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava presented the couple with a special gift. He composed a unique melody dedicated to the soon-to-be-born child and extended his warm wishes. The couple deeply appreciated this thoughtful gesture and expressed their gratitude towards Kaala Bhairava for his kind gesture and blessings.

With the intention of spreading happiness and joy to children worldwide, the expectant parents have made the decision to grant universal access to the special melody. Ram Charan and Upasana expressed their desire for the song to bring delight to millions of children across the globe. In response, Kaala Bhairava expressed his gratitude to the couple for allowing him to be a small part of their beautiful journey. The singer appreciates the opportunity to contribute to their joy and looks forward to seeing the positive impact the song will have on children everywhere.

Another special gift for the baby

In addition to the special song by Kaala Bhairava, the soon-to-be-born baby received another heartfelt gift. Upasana shared a sneak peek of a beautifully handcrafted cradle that was presented to her on June 18. She expressed her deep gratitude for this thoughtful gift and expressed her desire for her child to enjoy playing in the cradle once they are born.

(Ram Charan and Upasana are ready to welcome their baby. | Image: Upasana Konidela/Instagram)

On June 17, Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself with her husband Ram Charan. Along with the photo she also wrote, “We are becoming three soon”. The couple announced the pregnancy on December 12, last year.