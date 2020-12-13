Ram Charan's Father Chiranjeevi Had A Cameo In 'Bruce Lee: The Fighter'; Read Trivia

Bruce Lee: The Fighter is a Telugu-language action comedy film released in 2015. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, it stars Ram Charan in the lead role with Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda, and Arun Vijay. The plot shows a stuntman who is mistaken for a police officer by an idealistic woman and begins fighting crime on behalf of the police.

Also Read | 'Magadheera' To 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'; Movies Ram Charan & Chiranjeevi Teamed Up For

Bruce Lee: The Fighter Trivia

Megastar Chiranjeevi appeared in a cameo at the last scene of the film playing himself. The acclaimed actor is the father of Ram Charan, who is his only son. The duo has been seen in special appearances in each other’s movies a few times.

Bruce Lee: The Fighter serves as the ninth film of Ram Charan. He debuted in 2007 with Chirutha. The actor received praises for his performance in the fantasy action movie, Magadheera directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Ram made his Bollywood debut opposite Priyanka Chopra Jones in Zanjeer in 2013, a remake of the 1973 Hindi film of the same name. Ram Charan's movies before 2015 also include Orange, Racha, Nayak, Yevadu and Govindudu Andarivadele.

Also Read | Ram Charan Shares A Picture Of Him Donning A Chiranjeevi Face Mask; Take A Look

The movie marks the first time when Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, and director Sreenu Vaitla collaborated with each other. Later, the two actors were seen in Dhruva in 2016, their consecutive second project together. Filmmaker Sreenu is yet to work with them on another venture.

Bruce Lee: The Fighter was remade in Bangladeshi Bengali as Beporowa in 2019. Directed by Raja Chanda, it features Ziaul Roshan, Eamin Haque Bobby, Kazi Hayat, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, and others. Haque Bobby also financed the remake.

It might seem like Bruce Lee had a big impact on the movie as his name is the title. However, that is not the case. Apart from a tattoo of the legendary personality on Ram Charan’s character’s right hand, there is no other reference to Lee in this film.

Also Read | Jr. NTR Teamed Up With Brother Kalyan Ram For The 1st Time In 'Jai Lava Kusa': Read Trivia

Also Read | Father Chiranjeevi's 'urban Monk' Look Leaves Son Ram Charan Surprised; See Picture

Bruce Lee: The Fighter is penned by Sreenu Vaitla, Kona Venkat, and Gopimohan. The cast also includes Brahmanandam, Sampath Raj, Nadhiya, Tisca Chopra, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Rao Ramesh, Ali, Mukesh Rishi, Sayaji Shinde, and others. Ajaz Khan and Nagendra Babu were seen in a cameo appearance. The film received mixed reviews from the viewers, while the screenplay and action sequences were praised.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.