Ram Charan Celebrates 13 Years Of Debut Film 'Chirutha'; Says 'Promise To Work Hard'

On September 28, south actor Ram Charan took to his social media handle and shared the official poster of debut film Chirutha along with a couple of pictures as it completed 13 years. The slideshow also featured a BTS picture. Along with the poster, Ram Charan also extended his gratitude towards the makers and fans with a heartwarming caption.

In a brief caption, Ram Charan wrote, "Can't believe it's already been 13 years. Great highs & a few lows, I’ve cherished every bit of it. Thank you my dearest fans for always standing by me. Humbled by Your love ! Promise to work hard for u guys." Adding further, he wrote, "I Remember every single day of Chirutha just like yesterday. Thank you @PuriJagannadh Garu, @VyjayanthiMovies, nehasharmaofficial, Mani Sharma garu and the whole team. And Happy Birthday Puri Jagan garu !!!". Scroll down to take a look at Ram Charan's recent Instagram post celebrating his film Chirutha.

Within a few hours, the 35-year-old actor's post managed to garner more than 156k double-taps from his 2.9M Instagram followers; and is still counting. On the other side, a section of fans showered love on the post and flooded the comments section with heart-eye and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, a few fans congratulated Charan for completing 13 years in the Telugu film industry. Amid all the congratulatory notes, a fan recalled Ram Charan's entry scene.

Chirutha cast & other details

Along with Ram Charan, the action flick also marked the debut of Neha Sharma. The ensemble star cast of the Puri Jagannadh directorial also featured Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Brahmanandam, Ali, Sayaji Shinde, and Daniel Balaji in pivotal characters. The film was extensively shot in Thailand. The film managed to attract footfalls at the BO with a positive response from the critics.

Ram Charan's movies

On the professional front, Ram was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film, released in January 2019, failed to impress the audience and the critics alike. Meanwhile, he will soon gear up for an upcoming pan-India project, RRR. The upcomer, which will be directed by S.S Rajamouli, will also feature NTR Jr. and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

