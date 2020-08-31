Ram Charan’s Highest-rated Movies According To IMDb That Fans Should Definitely Watch

Ram Charan is one of the most popular and celebrated Indian movie actor and producer, mainly known for his works in the Telugu movie industry. He is the son of a well-known South actor Chiranjeevi and Surekha. Ram made his acting debut with the action movie Chirutha (2007), for which he was acknowledged with the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. Ram Charan rose to fame with S.S. Rajamouli's fantasy action movie, Magadheera (2009), opposite Kajal Aggarwal. Since then, he has been a part of several hit movies and Ram Charan's movies have often gained very high critical acclamation. If you want to be more familiar with his work, here are Ram Charan’s best movies that have high IMDb ratings.

Ram Charan’s highest-rated movies on IMDb

Rangasthalam (2018)

Rangasthalam is an action drama, written and directed by Sukumar. The movie cast Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Aadhi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an innocent deaf man who starts to get haunted by the fear of his elder brother’s death after the two join the force in order to overthrow the unlawful 30 yearlong regimes of the president in their village. The movie has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb.

Dhruva (2016)

Dhruva is an action thriller drama, directed by Surrender Reddy. The movie is written by Mohan Raja and Vema Reddy, casting Ram Charan, Arvind Swamy, and Rakul Preet Singh as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a committed police officer who is on a very dangerous mission to destroy the most corrupt person in the country. The movie has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

Magadheera (2009)

Magadheera is an action drama fantasy, written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie cast Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Dev Gill as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a biker stuntman who recalls his earlier life as a warrior and pursues his love’s reincarnation. The movie has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb.

Orange (2010)

Orange is a comedy romance drama, written and directed by Bhaskar. The movie cast includes Ram Charan, Genelia D'Souza, and Shazahn Padamsee as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of a man and a woman whose clashing ideologies keep them apart. The movie has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb.

Yevadu (2014)

Yevadu is an action thriller, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie is written by Ashwin and Hari, casting Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Shruti Haasan as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around a man who sets on a journey to take revenge for his girlfriend’s murder. The movie has a rating of 5.6 on IMDb.

