Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Shares Pic Of Star Heading Back To Gym, Asks 'how About You'

South cinema superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared the actor's picture getting back to the gym. On September 15, Upasana took to her Instagram handle and shared an IG story, wherein, Ram Charan can be seen wearing a mask and his workout outfit. Take a look at Ram Charan's photo.

Ram Charan back to the grind

Image credits: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Instagram Stories

Sharing this story on Instagram, Ram Charan's wife wrote, "MR.C IS BACK IN THE GYM". She asked her fans, "How about u?". Upasana Kamineni Konidela also notified the followers that Ram Charan's gym 'URLIFE' is one of the safest during the COVID times. She said, "The Safest Gym In Town!". In this Instagram picture, Ram Charan stunned in a grey hoodie zipper. The jacket was paired with grey coloured shorts. For safety precautions, he also wore a cloth mask.

Ram Charan announces new film

On the work front, the actor recently announced his upcoming film. The film is reportedly titled Chiru 152 and is one of the most anticipated films for fans. The film has been grabbing the headlines ever since the BTS pictures from the sets of the movie were leaked online. The actor took to his Twitter handle and officially announced the release date of Chiru 152’s first look and motion poster. The announcement has created quite a buzz on social media. Announcing its release on August 22, the actor shared a glimpse of Chiranjeevi’s look.

We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4PM !! pic.twitter.com/rptHhHgXvg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 18, 2020

On Chiranjeev's 65th birthday on August 22, Ram Charan shared the motion picture of the film. The film's title was changed to Acharya. Sharing the first look, Ram Charan took to his Twitter and Instagram handles and announced the film's release to be Summer 2021. He said, "Here's the motion poster of #Acharya. Meet you in theaters next summer !!! #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi". Take a look at his tweets.

Here's the motion poster of #Acharya. Meet you in theaters next summer !!! #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi https://t.co/64lnjU7cG3 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 22, 2020

Acharya is helmed by Koratala Siva. It is jointly bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment. It is also reported that Ram Charan will also be seen making a cameo appearance in the film. However, it hasn’t been confirmed by the makers yet.

