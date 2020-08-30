Ram Charan's Telugu Action Films That Were A Hit At The Box Office; See List Here

Tollywood actor Ram Charan, who is currently busy with his upcoming movie RRR, is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Sujeeth for his next project. The superstar is the winner of two Nandi Awards, two South Filmfare awards, two CineMAA Awards, and two Santosham Best Actor Awards. Apart from this, the actor is also reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. Check out Ram Charan's Telugu movies that were hit at the box office.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan Announces Chiru 152's First Look Poster Release With An Intense Pic; See Here

Ram Charan's movies that featured a generous dose of action

Yevadu

One of Ram Charan's best action films, Yevadu is helmed by Vamsi Paidipally. Also featuring Shruti Haasan, Allu Arjun, Amy Jackson, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Kumar in lead roles, the movie reportedly collected Rs. 49 crore at the box office. The plot of the film revolves around a young couple who falls in love despite everyone's disapproval. However, a local gangster who is madly in love with the girl decides to kill them both.

Magadheera

Magadheera is a fantasy-drama along with action scenes. In the movie, Ram Charan plays the role of a bike stuntman who recalls his previous life as a warrior and pursues his love's incarnation. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the movie features Kajal Aggarwal, Dev Gill, Srihari, Sarath Babu, and Sunil in prominent roles.

Reportedly, the movie grossed over ₹1.5 billion worldwide and remained the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time for several years. The movie also won an award for Best Special Effects at the 57th National Film Awards.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s 5 Lesser-known Facts That Fans Will Be Shocked To Know

Bruce Lee: The Fighter

This 2015 film features Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda, and Arjun Vijay, along with Ram Charan, in lead roles. The action drama film is directed by Sreenu Vaitla. The movie revolves around siblings Karthik and Kavya essayed by Ram and Kriti, respectively. Also, their father wants to make Karthik a collector while his sister wants to become a collector too. However, due to the scarcity of funds, Karthik intentionally fails his exam so that his sister can become a collector.

Dhruva

Dhruva was a remake of a critically acclaimed super hit Tamil movie titled Thani Oruvan, which released in the year 2015. The film features Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, and Arvind Swamy. The action-thriller drama is directed by Surrender Reddy. In the movie, Ram Charan essays the role of a committed police officer who is on a mission to destroy the most corrupt person in the country, Siddharth Abhimanyu, portrayed by Arvind Swamy. Rakul Preet Singh is seen playing the love interest of Ram Charan in the film.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan Opens Up About Father Chiranjeevi 'enjoying His Time On Twitter'; Read More

ALSO READ: Ram Charan Shares Picture From Niharika's Engagement, Calls Chaitanya Her 'best Choice'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.