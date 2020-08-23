Ram Charan’s 5 Lesser-known Facts That Fans Will Be Shocked To Know

Ram Charan is one of the most popular and celebrated Indian movie actor and producer, mainly known for his works in the Telugu movie industry. He is one of the most influential actors in the South movie industry and has even featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2013. Ram Charan is the son of a well-known South actor, Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha. Ram made his acting debut with the action movie Chirutha (2007), for which he was acknowledged with the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. Ram Charan rose to fame with S.S. Rajamouli's fantasy action movie, Magadheera (2009), opposite Kajal Aggarwal. The movie is one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of all time, and Ram Charan even won many awards for his performance in the movie, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu. However, here are some lesser-known facts about the stars that fans might still be unaware about-

Ram Charan’s five lesser-known facts

Ram Charan is titled as the Mega Power Star of the South movie industry. The title is a combination of Megastar, that is the actor’s father, Chiranjeevi’s title and Powerstar, that is a title given to his uncle, actor Pawan Kalyan, who is now the chief of Jena Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Charan and the Baahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati have studied together in Chennai up until the ninth grade, in the same school. It is said that the two are best of friends since their childhood days. According to reports from My Nation, Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy was also their classmate and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana was a junior in the same school.

Ram Charan attended the Kishore Namit Kapoor’s acting school in Mumbai. Interestingly, even Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra were a part of the same school.

Apart from acting, Ram Charan is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Ram Charan currently owns a polo team in Hyderabad, Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club. Ram is a keen philanthropist and is even recognised for organising blood donation camps very often.

Ram Charan is the grandson of a freedom fighter. His grandfather, Allu Rama Lingaiah was a doctor who was actively involved in India’s freedom struggle. The actor’s grandfather was even arrested by the British during the Quit India Moment.

