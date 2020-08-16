Ram Charan's Songs From Down South That Are High On Beats And Energy

Tollywood actor Ram Charan, who is currently busy with his upcoming venture RRR, has been part of the industry since 2007. As per reports, the Magadheera actor will collaborate with the well-known filmmaker Sujeeth for his next project. Actor Ram Charan is the winner of many awards including Nandi Awards, South Filmfare awards, CineMAA Awards, and many more. He has not only featured in some memorable films but also some foot-tapping numbers that have been loved by the masses. Check out Ram Charan’s dance songs to which one can groove.

Ram Charan's songs that are upbeat and energetic

Rangamma Mangamma

Rangamma Mangamma is from the film Rangasthalam. The song is peppy and MM Manasi’s vocals stand out in this one. Moreover, the seductive tone the singer sets with ‘Rangamma Mangamma, Yen Piladu,’ captivates the listener. The song has a traditional touch which is filled with humorous lyrics with an incredibly quirky rendition. Also, this track is infused with ‘sannai melam’ beats. The song Rangamma Mangamma is a fun track emoting a playful romance between the leads.

Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana

The title of the film Rangasthalam is titled as Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana. The track is a fast beat Telugu kuthu which gets a fusion with folk. The track can make anyone take to the dance floor. The song is raw and is a celebratory type. The song breaks into many fast beats throughout. Also, Rahul’s vocals dominate the more poetic segments of the song.

Aagayam Venum

The peppy track is from the Tamil film Naayak written by Akula Siva and helmed by V. V. Vinayak. The film had Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Amala Paul in the lead roles. Aagayam Venum is written by Chandrabose, Bhaskarabhatla, and Sahithi and the music is composed by S.Thaman. The movie was also released in Telugu and had the same peppy song with the name Laila O Lailaa.

What’s next for Ram Charan?

Ram Charan will be next seen in RRR which is a Telugu-language period action drama film. The film is written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli and features N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. The film is scheduled for release on January 8, 2021, along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

