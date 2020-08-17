Ram Charan Opens Up About Father Chiranjeevi 'enjoying His Time On Twitter'; Read More

A number of celebrities have shifted to social media to interact with their fan base. One of those stars includes Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan recently spoke to TV9 about the fact that his father is loving Twitter. Read more to know what Ram Charan had to say about his father, Chiranjeevi’s social media behaviour.

Ram Charan talks about Chiranjeevi being on social media

Ram Charan spoke to TV9 about his father being on social media. He said that his father had told him to "watch out" for his entry to social media. He said that it's good to see him on social media as many actors or celebrities of his father Chirajeevi's generation are usually not active online. He also mentioned that it is great to see Chiranjeevi enjoy himself while interacting with his fans on Twitter.

There were rumours stating that Chiranjeevi was not the person behind his social media posts. But Ram debunked all such claims by saying that his father is posting everything on his own and he doesn't have a social media manager. Here's Chiranjeevi's latest post.

Happy 74th Independence Day to ALL!! Lets recall the sacrifices & ideals of our founding fathers and make this precious freedom they earned for us count! pic.twitter.com/mFmxpGM8Pa — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 15, 2020

A question was also asked to Ram Charan about how the roles between him and his father have been reversed. Ram has been trying to stay away from social media nowadays while Chiranjeevi enjoys tweeting and updating his fans about what’s going on around him. In response, Ram said that it's all about doing what one is comfortable doing. He mentioned that his father doesn't like to stay quiet, and on the other hand, he doesn't go out of his way to make posts frequently as he is not comfortable with it.

More about Chiranjeevi's movies

On the professional end, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in the 2019 action film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor managed to get a lot of critical acclaim for his role in the Surender Reddy action drama. The film reportedly managed to collect around ₹240 crores just through box office collections. The film also starred Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in prominent roles. There are also a number of reports stating that he will be playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Lucifer.

Reportedly, Chiranjeevi will be portraying the role of Mohanlal from Sukumaran's Malayalam film. The remake of the film Lucifer has been a trending topic since the makers revealed their intention to make a Telugu remake. The well-renowned director Sujeeth is currently busy finishing the film’s script. But the latest news about the Lucifer remake states that it was Prabhas who recommended his Saaho director, Sujeeth to meet Ram Charan for the Lucifer Telugu remake.

