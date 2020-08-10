Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Pictures Redefine Royalty; Check Photos

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday, August 8. The couple’s lavish wedding ceremony took place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. All eyes were on the Baahubali actor and his beautiful wife who looked breath-taking in their wedding outfits. Check out some candid pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding photos

(Image credits: Bunty Bajaj Instagram)

ALSO READ: First Pics: Rana Daggubati Ties The Knot With Miheeka Bajaj; Ram Charan Poses With 'Hulk'

(Image credits: Tamanna Rooz Instagram)

(Image credits: Bunty Bajaj Instagram)

Miheeka Bajaj looked regal as she wore a bejewelled lehenga and real diamonds. The intricate work on her lehenga which took over 10,000 man-hours highlighted the bridal glow of the gorgeous bride. Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding makeup was done by celebrity makeup designer Tamanna Rooz.

On her wedding day, Miheeka Bajaj wore an Anamika Khanna designed lehenga, which was hand done zardosi. The regal wedding outfit had 'the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta’ to compliment the beautiful creation. Rana Daggubatti, on the other hand, wore a golden coloured Kurta and a traditional Mundu with golden Zari work and a matching Melmundu.

(Image credits: Bunty Bajaj Instagram)

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati Poses As He Gets Ready For His Wedding With Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj; See Pic

(Image credits: Bunty Bajaj Instagram)

According to reports, the couple’s wedding ceremony was a low-key affair. It has been reported that only 30 people will be attending the wedding. The wedding invitation list includes Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s family as well as popular South Indian stars Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, amongst others.

The wedding reportedly took place according to Marwadi as well as Telugu traditions. Apart from those who attended the wedding, other people were also allowed to be a part of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding virtually. 360-degree live streaming of the wedding was enabled so that people could be a part of the couple’s big day as well.

ALSO READ: Miheeka Bajaj Is A Gorgeous Bride As More Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony Surface

The wedding was supposed to have a special theme. Reports suggest that Miheeka Bajaj’s house was decorated with roses and there were flowers leading up to her house on the occasion of the wedding as well. On May 21, 2020, Rana Daggubati stated that the couple has made it official by sharing pictures from their Roka ceremony.

It has been reported that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony was held in Hyderabad. Rana Daggubati’s grandfather D Ramanaidu’s memorial is located in the studio. According to reports, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj both live in Hyderabad. However, they first met at a Bollywood party in Mumbai. Daggubati and Bajaj’s bond has strengthened over the years. Both their families were excited about the wedding.

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.