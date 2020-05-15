Actor Ram Pothineni Surprises Fans On His B'day With 'Dincha'k Song Teaser From 'Red'

As Ram Pothineni celebrates his 32nd birthday, he got flooded with birthday wishes from fans and celebrities. To the surprise of the actor’s fans, he dropped a teaser of a song from his upcoming movie. In the caption, he described that he had a blast on the sets filming the song and he hoped that his fans enjoy watching the movie in theatres.

The song from the actor’s upcoming film, Red, is called Dinchak Song. In the teaser video, Ram Pothenine can be seen shaking a leg with actor Hebah Patel. The two can be seen dancing at various locations throughout the video of the song. The song has been written by Kasarla Shyam and has been sung by Saketh and Keerthana Sharma.

In the song, the actor is seen giving out a full-on gangster vibe. Towards the end of the video, one can see the background in the video displays ‘Happy Birthday RaPo’, where RaPo stands for Ram Pothineni. Check out the teaser of the song shared by Ram below.

Ram Pothineni Dinchak song teaser

Here’s the teaser of one of my fav songs from #RedTheFilm



💥 #DinchakSong 💥https://t.co/UU5Zns38JH



I had a blast on sets filming this..I’m sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this. 🔥



Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/qE9qi0qevZ — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 15, 2020

Fan reactions to the song

As soon as the song teaser went up, fans went gaga about it. They flooded the post with comments and reactions. Numerous fans were thrilled to see the video and were left intrigued to see how the full song turns out to be. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Dance kummesav @#Ramsayz Anneya once again a very HBD ay Anneya ❤#HappyBirthdayRAPO — Nagu Anepu (@NaguAnepu) May 15, 2020

On the work front, Ram Pothineni was seen in Telugu film iSmart Shankar. The movie had released in the year 2019 and had received love from fans and critics alike. His upcoming works include a movie called Red where, reportedly, he is playing a double role.

Image Credits: Ram Pothineni Twitter

