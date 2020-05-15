Shaheer Sheikh Showcases His Incredible Transformation For The Role Of Arjun; Pics Inside

Shaheer Sheikh has been a part of the television industry for over a decade. He has starred in several shows and has garnered a huge fan following over the years. Recently, Sheikh took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo which showcased his amazing transformation. It features a transition from 'Anant' to 'Arjun', two characters popularly played by Shaheer Sheikh. Read more:

Shaheer Sheikh's incredible transformation

On May 14, 2020, Shaheer Sheikh took to his official social media handle and posted a photo which is a collage of two different photos. One of them is clicked when the actor was playing the role of Anant in the show Navya: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, while the other photo is from the time he was playing the character of Arjun in the show Mahabharata. Shaheer Sheikh was 75kgs when he started preparing for the role of Arjun and he successfully gained over 20 kgs and turned 95kgs for the mythological show.

Sharheer Sheikh captioned this social media post saying, "From 75kgs to 95kgs, the transition from being ‘Anant’ to becoming ‘Arjun’ was a big journey for me physically and mentally. #DownMemoryLane #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe #fromthebeginning." Here is the social media post by Sheikh:

According to his social media posts, the actor is making the best use of the lockdown time. He is trying to enjoy the little things in life. The Mahabharat actor is spending his time cooking, cleaning the house, taking care of his plants, meditating, and doing other household chores. He has also urged his fans to stay indoors and stay safe from the coronavirus outbreak for the betterment of the society.

