Ram Pothineni, Nivetha Pethuraj And Malvika Sharma's Movie Red's Release Date Out Now

Red is an upcoming Telugu action thriller film. The movie is directed by Kishore Tirumala. The cast of the film includes Ram Pothineni, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer among others. The film is slated to release in January 2021.

The film was supposed to release in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the makers of the film postponed its release. The movie was much awaited and finally, the team has announced the release date of the film.

Check out Ram Pothineni's tweet

On Sunday, Ram Pothineni took to Twitter to address the same. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote that the film will release on January 14, 2021. He also wrote that he was all set to light up the screens on fire in January. Fans and followers showered his post with numerous likes and comments.

The trailer of the film was released on December 25. The trailer shows the story of a settled and simple man. His look-alike creates trouble in his life. In the film, actor Ram Pothineni will be playing a double role. Nivetha Pethuraj will be playing the role of a police officer. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film named Thadam that was released in 2019. This film was written by Magizh Thirumeni. Thadam has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10.

Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni predominantly works in Telugu films. Ram made his debut with the film Devadasu in 2006. He won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South for this film. His famous films include Ready, Kandireega, Pandaga Chesko, iSmart Shankar and many more.

Nivetha Pethuraj

Nivetha Pethuraj is an actress and a model. She appears mainly in Tamil and Telugu films. Nivetha made her acting debut with the film Oru Naal Koothu in 2016. She played a lead role in Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam in 2017.

Malvika Sharma

Malvika Sharma started her career as a model. She was seen in several TV commercials, like Gionee mobile, Himalaya Herbals face wash and more. She was the brand ambassador for Bluei India in 2017. She was seen in a Tollywood film named Nela Ticket in 2018.

