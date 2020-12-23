KFC Console Detail: Check Out The KFC Console Release Date, Price, Specs And More

The latest contender to the console game is KFC. The massively popular Fast Food joint is entering the console business and wants to be a serious contender for the competition too. Back in June, a teaser trailer for the KFC Console was released and everyone thought it was a joke, asking is the KFC Console real? Well, it is very much real, and it is coming to stores faster than expected. Many have been inquiring about the KFC Console Release Date.

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓.



KFC Console Release Date

The Original KFC Console release date was set for November 12th, 2020, but just like everyone the pandemic affected their production and the release date was delayed to December. There is still no new official release date for the KFC Console, and many believe that it will be delayed until 2021.

KFC Console Price

Many are wondering how much Colonel Sander’s console could cost the players, will it be cost-friendly like their food or are they going with a different approach in the console business. The fans might have to wait for the reveal as the KFC Console Price has not been officially announced as of now.

KFC Console Specs

Here’s where everyone’s interest lies. All the people want to know how the Chicken Company is going to stand against is veteran competitors. How are they going to provide something more or be at par at the level the next-gen consoles are at right now.

Not much has been spoken about the KFC Console specs, but from what we know, the console is a high-end VR enabled PC. KFC Console also boasts 4k resolution at 240 FPS. Other specs include an Intel Nuc 9 CPU, Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSD, and a ray-tracing enable NVIDIA GPU.

Is the KFC Console Real?

This is still confusion for many and hopefully, this clears it out. KFC is quite serious about releasing a new console and entering the competition. At first, when the trailer came out, everyone thought it was a joke by the fast-food joint, but little did they know that they are actually planning and developing a high-end console that can battle the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Not much has been revealed about the console but enough light has been shed for the players to know that KFC has gone all-in in their new venture.

