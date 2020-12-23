PUBG Mobile India Release Date: Know About The Status Of PUBG Mobile In India

PUBG or Playerunknown's Battleground is one of the most famous FPS games in the gaming community and PUBG mobile is designed exclusively for mobile. Players can gain access to PUBG Mobile for free anywhere, anytime by using their handheld devices. The mobile version is also known to deliver the most intense free-to-play multiplayer action on mobile. All you need to do is drop from the plane, gear up, and compete against 99 other players. Keep reading to know about the status of PUBG mobile in India.

Also read | Stardew Valley Duplication Glitch: Here's How To Do The Duplication And Money Glitch

Pubg Mobile India Release Date

There has been news about the PUBG Mobile India launch but it might not launch until March 2021. This is due to the fact that the responses that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) provided to two separate RTI applications filed by the media. While the PUBG Corporation is waiting to gain some kind of approval from the India government to bring back the famous battle royale game (the global version of PUBG was banned in India earlier this year).

The new version of PUBG Mobile is going to be known as PUBG Mobile India and the name is also censored. But as of now, the PUBG Corporation is still far away from giving any kind of positive news regarding the release of the game in India as it continues to face troubles in getting permissions from the government. The makers of the game are working on releasing PUBG Mobile India with some unique features. The user interface and look are expected to be different from the game’s global version. One piece of news about the Indian version is that the characters in PUBG Mobile India are going to be fully clothed.

Also read | TFT Elise Build: All You Need To Know About The Renowned Spider-queen Elise

PUBG Mobile India Download

Meanwhile, the PUBG Mobile Global version 1.2 beta APK link is available for download for Android users in India. You will need an individual invitation code to access the game after downloading the APK file. The gamers will need enough storage space on their phones to download the APK link because the file is around 625 MB.

Also read | Apex Legends Fight Night Event Leaked! Video Shows Skins, New Location & More

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Save 8mb Bug: Know More About The Save File Corruption