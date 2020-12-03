Telugu Actor & Producer Yada Krishna Passes Away At Age 61 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Telugu actor and producer, Yada Krishna passed away at age 61 on Wednesday, December 2 after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He took his last breath yesterday in Hyderabad. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his publicist BA Raju through a tweet.

Yada Krishna’s sad demise

Sharing his picture, BA Raju penned down a brief heartfelt note about his death in Telugu. Elaborating about his career, the publicist shared the reason of his demise with all the fans. Check out his tweet here:

Yada Krishna, who has acted as a hero in more than 20 films, died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 61 years old. Hero, Producer #YadaKrishna passes away #RIP.

Yada Krishna was born in a poor farmer’s family. As per his fan association on Facebook, the actor in several interviews stated that his education was limited to primary schooling due to his parents’ poor financial status. Yada Krishna developed a keen interest in acting at an early age. He began performing in street plays at the tender age of nine.

In his 28-year acting career, Yada Krishna has worked in several genre of films including mythology, drama, social and many more. During his early days as an actor, Yada would reportedly enact female roles on stage. On the professional front, Yada Krishna was last seen in the film Sankranthi Alludu which was helmed by VVV Satyanarayana. Along with him, the film also starred Sunakshi, Roshini, AVS, Ananth, Raghunath Reddy, Chitti Babu, Jeeva, Kondavalasa, Rangaswamy, Nagayya Naidu, Kavitha, Sudha and many more in pivotal roles.

Apart from being an exceptional actor, Yada Krishna also produced several films. The news of his death has left many in a state of shock. As soon as the news of his demise was confirmed by his publicist, netizens swarmed the post with heartfelt condolences. While some prayed for his soul to ‘rest in peace’, others were seen expressing their sadness. Here’s a quick look at how Yada Krishna’s fans reacted on the news:

RIP SIR — Naveen Bhupathiraju (@Naveenvarma411) December 2, 2020

Om Shanti 🙏 — Ranga Ram fan 💆🏻‍♂️ (@Suryasubramany1) December 2, 2020

RIP — NAGA SAI REDDY™ (@alwaysNAGA) December 2, 2020

