'Shivaay' Shooting Location In Uttarakhand Included Scenic Town Of Landour & More

A major element of Ajay Devgn's 2016 action-thriller flick titled Shivaay is the breathtaking locations the movie was shot at. Released in the year 2016, Shivaay starring Ajay Devgn, Erika Kaar, Abigail Eames, and Sayyeshaa was much loved by the viewers for the surreal locations it was filmed, both in India and abroad.

In fact, a major schedule of Shivaay movie shooting location is none other than Uttarakhand. To know more about Shivaay shooting location in Uttarakhand keep reading further.

Shivaay Shooting Location In Uttarakhand

Shivaay, as a film, anchored multiple locations across Uttarakhand, Hyderabad in India and Bulgaria in Europe. The story revolves around the life of a skilled mountaineer named Shivaay. In the first half of the film, one can witness some picturesque visuals from Uttarakhand. A majority of scenes where the Shivaay movie is filmed is a tiny containment town named Landour which shares its border with the popular hill station of Mussoorie.

The snow-clad mountains, stunning locales, and unrealistic beautiful visuals from Landour in Shivaay is nothing short of visual delight. Some scenes are filmed in during day time and some are during the night, and both have their own beauty attached to it. The freezing cold weather in Landour is quite evident in the film as well. Apart from this, some shots are taken from the helicopter angles which features the white snow-clad mountains of Uttarakhand.

Some parts of Shivaay were also shot in Mussoorie itself as per reports. As the very availability of Dehradun airport has now made it possible for filmmakers to explore the hill station for shooting purposes as well. Excluding the gorgeous locales of Uttarakhand, a significant portion of Shivaay movie's shooting location is Bulgaria too. Ajay Devgn and his team of Shivaay shot in -19 degree celsius at Balkan peak in Bulgaria for a sequence which was extremely challenging.

The story of Shivaay is about a father and daughter. Wherein Shivaay (Ajay Devgn) in order to make his daughter meet her mother travels to Bulgaria. But, as soon as the duo reach Bulgaria, Gaura (Abigail Eames) is abducted. Shivaay leaves no stone unturned in finding his only child, revealing about the child trafficking racket in Bulgaria in the process. If you haven't seen this movie with unrealistically beautiful visuals and thinking where to watch Shivaay, then the answer is OTT platform. As Shivaay is currently streaming on popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

