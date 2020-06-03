'Ramayan' Postponed On A Marathi Channel Due To Technical Glitch; Read Details

Popular mythological daily soap Ramayan has made a comeback on television amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The epic is said to be one of director Ramanand Sagar’s greatest masterpieces. It was in the year 1987 when Ramayan was aired on Doordarshan and garnered immense popularity.

The show is currently running on Star Plus and is still as popular as it was earlier. As per recent reports, the mythological saga was scheduled to re-run in the Marathi language for the first time from June 1. However, there has been a change in plans, according to various reports.

The TV channel which was going to air the show recently informed that the telecast of the show will be delayed due to some technical glitch. Hence, the channel has decided to postpone the release date of the daily soap. Also, an official circular in this regard has been issued by the channel.

The official statement issued by the channel states that from June 1, they were going to air Marathi Ramayan on their channel, but in this time of crisis, due to technical difficulties, the series will now be delayed. They also said that the series Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar is originally in the Hindi language. Their aim is to give a quality experience of Ramayan in Marathi.

All about Ramayan

Directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan was initially aired on Doordarshan in the year 1987. The show featured Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri, Dara Singh, Lalita Pawar and Arvind Trivedi, among others. Viewers, who missed Ramayan re-run on DD National, can currently watch the show on Star Plus at 7.30 pm.

As soon as the re-run of Ramayan began on DD National, the lead actors of the show Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri received a lot of love from the audience and their fans. The actors are overwhelmed with the response. Also, during a media interaction, Dipika shared that she is indebted to today’s viewers for seeing her beyond a beautiful face. She said that she is hugely grateful to the audience of today that they have seen her as a performer apart from the fact that she looked good in the epic saga.

