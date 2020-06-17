Ramayan Written Update June 16: Ram And Sita Make Eye Contact

Ramayan returned to the screens amid the Covid-19 lockdown and it has become one of the most-watched shows across the nation. The TV show that has been garnering attention from the audience and is being aired on Star Pravah and is dubbed in the Marathi language. It airs on the channel at 9pm. Here is the written update of the latest episode of Ramayan:

Ramayan written update June 16

The episode starts with King of Janak visiting Maharishi and greeting him and the King welcomes him and appreciates him for honouring the request of staying at their place. Rishi thanks them and while they have conversations, Ram and Lakshman arrive and everyone at the meeting starts staring at them. The King asks who they are and if they have come from some royal family. He elaborates that when he saw them his dispassionate heart felt a surge of love. The King further shares that when he watched them, he felt that Brahma himself has come to Earth in the form of a human being.

Mahrishi acknowledges his feelings and says that whatever the King said is absolutely right and he introduces Ram and Lakshaman to everyone present. Rishi says that Dashratha has sent them with him to protect him from demons like Subahu, Mareech, Tadaka and freed their ashram from the demons. He adds that when the King invited him, Ram and Lakshman were present with him so he brought the two with him. Sage Shatanan, son of Sage Gautam, tries to ask Maharishi a question and Rishi acknowledges that he knows what he wants to ask and assures he took Ram to Sage Gautam's Ashram and his mother was freed from the curse as she touched Ram's feet.

When they enter the palace, everyone greets them and shares all the arrangments made by King for their stay. Rishi asks why the King had to make such grand arrangements as he was a simple man. Meanwhile, Sita is getting ready for the day and her friends help her get ready and talk about her future husband. One of her friends, who saw Ram, praises him and asks Sita to see him at least once. They all get ready to do Gauri pooja and make arrangements for the pooja.

The scene shifts to Rishi and Ram says that all the arrangements for the pooja are ready. Rishi asks Ram to get flowers from the garden near Gauri mandir. Ram and Lakshman reach there and at the same time, Sita and her friends also reach there to perform the pooja. Sita's friends convince her to see Ram at least once and she agrees, thus seeing him. Ram and Sita share a moment and Sita later prays to the lord for a better future and husband. Ram also starts wondering and the episode ends.

