Ramayan Written Update June 15: Maharishi, Rama And Lakshman Tour Sita's Hometown

Ramayan, one of the most-watched tv shows, and returned to the screens amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The show has been gaining immense popularity amongst the fans. The show is being retelecast in a dubbed version including Marathi. The show premiered on Star Pravah and it airs at 9 pm. The first episode aired on June 11. Here is the written update of the latest episode of Ramayan:

Ramayan in Marathi written update for June 15

Maharishi along with Rama came to the banks of river Ganga. Maharishi told Rama and Lakshman that the river Ganga is one of the most sacred rivers and it absolves all the sins committed by an individual and asked them to bow to her with flowers. The two seeked blessings from the Ganga river and Rishi said that the river Ganga is the gift of their ancestors and Rama questions what that means and asked them to sit.

ALSO READ | Spruha Joshi's Collection Of Beautiful Poems You Must Check Out

Maharishi started explaining the story. He said Sagar from Ikshvaku clan was born and he was righteous. Once he was performing horse sacrifice pooja, Indra, who was jealous of them, stole the horse and took it to another world and gave the horse to Sage Kapil's Ashram. When the sages came to know about it, they reached another world. They reached and insulted the Sage and the sage cursed them and burned down them to ashes. For salvation, it became essential to bring Ganga from heaven. But the task was difficult and King Sagar as well as King Anshuman, King Dilip could not succeed in doing so. Later King Dilip's son King Bhagirath decided that he will bring Ganga. He observed a penance to bring Ganga down on Earth.

ALSO READ | Priyadarshan Jadhav 'happy' As He Finishes Writing Script Of His Upcoming Hindi Film

Brahma appeared and he granted the boon and according to Brahma's command, he worshipped Shiva. Later he worshipped Lord Shiva and King Bhagirath observed penance and Lord Shiva appeared and granted his wish. Maharishi then started explaining all the good things that happened after Ganga and how it will benefit him. Rishi, Rama, and Lakshman went to an ashram, which is destroyed, except the Basil tree. Rama questioned as to why the entire place is destroyed and there is no life inside the ashram except the basil tree. Rishi started explaining the reason that there lives the soul of one woman who was once deceived by one man and punished by another man. He started explaining the whole story to Rama and Lakshman as to why the woman was deceived.

ALSO READ | What Siddharth Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni, Other Marathi Celebs Were Up To This Weekend?

Rishi later took them to a mango grove and asked one of the counselors they can stay there in the King Janak's kingdom. They agreed and planned on staying at the place. The screen shifts to King Janak's house and Sita seeked blessings from Sage and her parents asked to tie the thread to Shiv Dhanusha. During the time of pooja, King Janak got to know about Maharishi and welcomed them. Rama, along with Lakshman, took a tour of the city. While on tour, Sita's friends praised Rama and asked Sita to at least see him.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.